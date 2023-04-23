Ukraine's Deputy PM Says 'thankful To Allies For Military Help, But It's Not Enough'

Outspoken Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Melnik, on Saturday, asserted that Kyiv's Western allies including the US should allocate an estimated 1% of their GDP for supplying the advanced weaponry and other military equipment for the country's forces to ward off the ongoing Russian aggression. “We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough,” Melnik wrote on Twitter. Furthermore, he said that Ukraine needs "ten times more to finish Russian aggression this year" compared to the military assistance it was receiving.

“We call upon our partners to cross all artificial ‘red lines’ and devote 1% of GDP for weapons deliveries,” Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said.

US pledged an estimated $3.75 bn to Ukraine in 2023

The United States pledged an estimated $3.75 billion in new military assistance in the year 2023 to support Ukraine's war against the Russian Federation. The package included approximately a $2.85 billion drawdown from the Department of Defense reserves and $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support the modernisation of Ukraine’s military. The funding also included an estimated $682 million in Foreign Military Financing for Ukraine's European partners and allies to help incentivise and backfill donations of military equipment, according to records on the website of the US embassy in Ukraine.

Member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have pledged to boost defense spending to 2 per cent of their gross domestic products by 2024. But it appears that this funding goal may not be reached by all the 28 allies of the bloc. Only seven of the total 30 NATO members were able to hit this target in 2022, states the bloc's report published in March. While the US and the UK agreed to supply the advanced main battle tank (MBT), and Germany approved sending state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the latter has been demanding the fighter jets, including the Lockheed Martin manufactured American F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole aircraft to replace Soviet-designed multi-role MiG-29.

Bulgaria's MiG-29 and Spanish Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon II aircraft and MiG-29. Credit: AP

With a speed of more than 500 miles (860 kilometres), the American F-16 Fighting Falcon is capable of locating targets in all weather conditions and can detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter. Both US and Germany have been reluctant to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv fearing that there may be a broader direct confrontation with Russia. US President Joe Biden told ABC's David Muir in an interview that Ukraine "does not need" the multirole stealth F-16 fighter jets and that his administration is ruling out sending fighter jets "for now," citing discussions held with the Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, and the Department of State.

Ukraine's Deputy PM mocks Germany for fighter jet refusal

Despite the growing demands from the Ukrainians for warplanes ahead of the much anticipated Russian spring offensive, Biden claimed that President Zelenskyy "does not need the F-16 fighter jets." "No, he doesn't need F-16s now," said Biden when asked whether his administration will send them. German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz who previously agreed to send the Leopard-2 tanks, took a stern tone about the prospects of supplying fighter jets to Kyiv. “I made clear very early on that we wouldn’t be sending combat aircraft and I’ll say that again here,” he told the allies gathered at Ramstein Air Base.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Melnik, also mocked the German ministers for suggesting that Tornado and Eurofighter jets would be "unsuitable for Ukraine deployment." German Tornado and Eurofighter fighter jets have entirely different capabilities "than those currently needed in the combat situation in Ukraine," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted.

"Oh, yes?.. Really?” Ukraine's deputy foreign minister responded on Twitter. Poland, in turn, became the first NATO member state to declare that despite the lack of a broader consensus, it is sending Ukraine about a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets to counter Russia's superior air power.

Earlier yesterday, speaking at a joint conference in Kyiv during the visit of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reiterated that while he values North Atlantic Alliance (NATO)'s support during the ongoing Russian aggression, he would want the military bloc to do more than just equipment and financial assistance. "We need something more than the kind of relationship we are having now,” Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said at the joint press conference. “We will be in their alliance, we believe that is a guarantee of Ukraine’s security and a concrete guarantee," he continued to add. Stoltenberg during the joint presser insisted that he supports Kyiv becoming part of the defensive military Alliance, but added that the main focus, at this time, is to help Ukraine prevail in the face of Russian aggression.