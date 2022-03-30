Ukraine's Deputy PM Urges UNSC To Take Measures To Demilitarise The Chernobyl Plant Area

Ukrainian officials have demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Chernobyl area warning that ammunition could explode. The plant, the scene of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986, was taken over by Russian forces last month as part of their invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining to the same, on Tuesday, March 29, Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged the UN Security Council to immediately take measures to demilitarise the exclusion zone near Chernobyl. Notably, the 1986 disaster had contaminated approximately 7,722 square miles (20,000 square kilometres) of Europe, as per World Health Organization (WHO).

"We demand that the U.N. Security Council immediately take measures to demilitarise the Chernobyl exclusion zone and introduce a special U.N. mission there to eliminate the risk of the repeat of a nuclear catastrophe," she said. In addition, she also revealed Kyiv had asked Moscow to allow 97 humanitarian corridors to be established in the worst-hit towns, cities, and villages in Ukraine. As of now, Russia has allowed the establishment of humanitarian corridors in various cities including the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol amongst others.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges for 'peace without delay'

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 35th day on Wednesday. Recently, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for "peace without delay". He also signalled his willingness to compromise on the eastern Donbas region. On Tuesday, both the warring sides met in Istanbul, the Russian delegation had promised to scale down military operations in Ukraine in order to “increase mutual trust”. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy showed doubt. Later in the day, UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab echoed Zelenskyy’s stance.

"The door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don't think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin's war machine," he told Sky News. He also asserted that Putin would be tested for his actions. “They need to withdraw from Ukraine, not just reposition," Raab told Times Radio later. However, Raab concluded that London will take a “very sceptical view” about anything coming out of Moscow.

(Image: AP/Iryna Vereshchuk /Facebook)