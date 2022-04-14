Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba Says Kyiv Not Interested In 'aggravating' Ties With Germany

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is not interested in straining ties with Germany. Speaking at a briefing, Kuleba highlighted that issue regarding the refusal to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit will be resolved, Rio Novosti reported. He asserted that Ukraine respects Germany and has no interest in "aggravating" bilateral ties.

Kuleba expressed hope that Germany and Ukraine will be able to resolve the situation through diplomatic channels and stated that the situation will not pose a threat to diplomatic relations between the two countries, as per the Rio Novosti report. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister's statement comes after the German newspaper Bild reported that the Ukrainian President was against German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Ukraine.

Bild had stated in its report that Zelenskyy rejected the German President’s plans to visit Kyiv due to Steinmeier’s close relations with Russia. As per the news report, Steinmer had planned to visit Ukraine along with leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on April 13.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied receiving a request from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reported.

Ukraine FM calls on Germany to reconsider its foreign policy towards Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Berlin to consider its policy towards Russia and give up its "policy of appeasement." Kuleba said that Ukraine has been calling on Berlin to leave their "stupid decisions".

Further, the Ukrainian minister called on Germany to support Ukraine's membership in the European Union, as per the news report. He stressed that Ukraine's membership in the European Union will give hope to Ukrainians in "this dark time" and will benefit Germany and the 27-member bloc for a long time.

Moreover, Kuleba has called for not following feelings like "guilt, greed and fear towards Russia in foreign policy." He further called the Russian military offensive in Ukraine the "most serious crime of aggression in Europe" since World War II.

Moscow launched a full-fledged military offensive against Kyiv on February 24. The war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the second month and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more military assistance to defend his country.

(Image: AP)