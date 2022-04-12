Ukraine's Dy FM Reiterates 'Russia Failed To Secure Its Goals Because Of Brave Ukrainians'

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network amid the ongoing war said Kyiv is closely monitoring the Putin-Lukashenko meeting. She also reiterated that Russia has not yet secured any of its goals and Ukrainian forces are giving a tough fight.

"We are closely watching the political, as well as the military alliance that Belarus and Russia have. The regime of Lukashenko and Putin launched this war. These two dictators are quite good at having this alliance. Unfortunately, we saw how the territory of Belarus was used to attack my country," Dzhaparova said, adding that it is an attempt to show the military alliance.

'Russia failed to achieve its goals'

She said that the Russian military was thinking of having superiority over Ukraine but, has failed to achieve its goals. "Their initial plan was a 3-day blitzkrieg with the control over our capital Kyiv and it has failed. The second-largest army has failed to stick to its goals because of my brave people. We expect a serious military offensive in Donbas."

On genocide claims in Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader thanked Republic for showing the truth. "We have now seen how Russians try to manipulate the information saying that they have a special operation and have a noble aim to fight in my country...We understand that people don't have water and food due to continuous shelling. Indeed it is quite difficult to say what are losses of our people are. Bucha and other cities are symbols of atrocities but Mariupol will be even worse."

"We did not want a war. What we claim and say is that it is an unprovoked war. They (Russian troops) raped ladies and women over 60-year-old. Russia will do its best to crush Ukraine," she added.

Putin says that Russia can't be isolated

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited the Vostochny space launch facility in the country’s Far East with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. He said that Russia cannot be isolated and his aim is to ensure Moscow's security.

Putin said that Russia has no intention to isolate itself and added that foreign powers wouldn’t succeed in isolating it. "It’ is certainly impossible to isolate anyone in the world of today, especially such a huge country as Russia," he said, adding that his country "will work with those of our partners who want to cooperate."

'Ukraine turned into anti-Russian bridgehead': Putin

Putin charged that Ukraine was turned into an “anti-Russian bridgehead” where “sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism were being cultivated.” Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed such claims as a cover for aggression.

Putin reaffirmed his claim that the Russian “special military operation” was aimed to protect people in areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels. He also said that the campaign was also aimed to “ensure Russia’s own security.”

Putin argued that “we had no other choice” and said that “there is no doubt that we will achieve our goals.”