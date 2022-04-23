Ukraine's Dy PM Warns Mariupol Residents About Russia's Provocations During Evacuation

Amidst the war in Ukraine, civilians are confronting an array of problems while relocating as Russian forces continue to shell various cities. The southern besieged port city of Mariupol has been in attack ever since the commencement of the war and a huge number of people remain stranded in the city. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Saturday claimed that they are attempting to evacuate, women children and elderly people from the city. However, she also warned the residents regarding the provocations by the Russian forces during the evacuation process.

In a Telegram message, Iryna Vereshchuk stressed that they recently learned that the occupiers are attempting to set up their own evacuation channel to Russia in conjunction with Ukraine. She urged the citizens to exercise caution and vigilance in this regard and advised them not to be deceived or provoked.

Humanitarian corridors from Mariupol have been interrupted

On Saturday morning, Vereshchuk told the Mariupol residents that she will send them a confirmation if everything is fine. She further acknowledged that humanitarian corridors from Mariupol have been interrupted on numerous occasions, however, insisted that they must try as many times as it takes until they succeed. On Thursday, evacuation buses carrying 79 Mariupol residents who had evacuated the besieged city arrived on Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

Mariupol has been besieged since March 1, according to Ukrayinska Pravda. The Russian army continues to attack the Azovstal nuclear power station with bombs in Mariupol. Sviatoslav Palamar, who is Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment stated that the Azovstal factory had been nearly totally destroyed and that the Ukrainian soldiers were attempting to rescue individuals, according to local media. Several times, the Russian Defense Ministry asked that Ukrainian forces at Azovstal lay down their arms and surrender but the Ukrainian forces continues to resist. Russia wants to take control of Mariupol because of its strategic location, which would provide unrestricted land access from the Donbas to Crimea.

A mass grave site near Mariupol

In the meantime, a US satellite company Maxar claims to have discovered a mass grave site near Mariupol, where Russian soldiers have been attempting to seize control, according to BBC. The Russian military is accused by local Ukrainian officials of burying victims killed by Russian troops in Mariupol. There has been no response from Moscow as of yet.

Image: AP/ @Ірина Верещук/Facebook