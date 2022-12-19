Ukraine’s atomic agency on Monday said that a Russian “Shahed kamikaze” drone was recorded flying over the site of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant after midnight on Monday. “This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety,” said the ‘Energoatom’ agency on its Telegram channel. The power plant is situated in the Mykolaiv region in Southern Ukraine.

Energoatom appealed to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to prevent nuclear facilities from being exposed to the risk of attack by the Russian army and said that they have informed them about the fact that an attack drone was over the site of a nuclear plant. “We appeal to the entire world community who pose a threat to the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the world,” urged Energoatom.

Earlier, Sky News reported Monday that Ukrainian authorities said the air defence system had destroyed around 15 drones directed at the capital Kyiv in attacks on Monday. Officials added that critical infrastructure had been hit.

Russians forces currently occupy Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces currently control another Ukrainian nuclear power plant - the Zaporizhzhya complex which is the largest in Europe and is situated near the frontlines in Ukraine’s south-east region. Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia plant on the left bank of the River Dnipro at the start of its war and the two sides have since accused each other of repeatedly shelling it.

Much of the anxiety has been about the plant coming under fire from artillery shells or rockets. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using it as a shield from which to fire on nearby cities. Russia denies that is the case, but satellite photos have shown their military stationed near some of the buildings, reported BBC.

In August, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres called on Russia to pull its troops out and demilitarise the area with a "safe perimeter". Russia has refused, arguing that would make the plant more vulnerable. Employees have warned of disaster if Russia tries to shut the whole plant down, in order to disconnect the supply from Ukraine and reconnect it instead to Russian-occupied Crimea.