Ukraine's Energoatom Accuses Russia Of 'nuclear Terrorism' Amid Attack On Zaporizhzhia NPP

As Ukrainian forces slammed Russia for openly blackmailing them by mining the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) Energoatom on its Telegram channel accused Moscow of "nuclear terrorism." State Nuclear Regulation Board, as per the company, made a decision to recognise the actions of the Russian military at the ZNPP site and the placement of military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives directly next to nuclear installations an act of nuclear terrorism.

This came as Russian forces bombarded Europe's largest nuclear power with missiles that landed in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday night. Some of the strikes were conducted near the spent-fuel storage facilities.

"The ZNPP is under the "control" of the Russian military. During the capture of the nuclear power plant by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, its site was fired with small arms and artillery systems of various calibres, as a result of which the systems and elements of the NPP power units and infrastructure buildings were damaged," the company said on Telegram.

Bombs rain down near 174 casks, each with 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel

Ukraine’s nuclear energy company in charge of Zaporizhzhia, Energoatom, lambasted Russian forces for the attack via its Telegram channel, stating that bombs rained down near 174 casks, each with 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel. At least two workers were injured by shrapnel and were hospitalised for treatment. Russia's foreign ministry laid the blame on the Ukrainian side for the attack, saying that the Ukrainians have held Europe hostage with false flag provocations.

The Russian Defense Ministry posted videos and photographs it claimed were the rockets propelled from the Ukrainian side. Ukraine, meanwhile, has blamed Russia saying that its troops have shelled the power plant in an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Energoatom stated that the Head of the radiation, chemical and biological defence troops of the Russian armed forces, Major General Valery Vasiliev, who now commands the Zaporizhzhia NPP garrison, had announced that "there will be either Russian land or a scorched desert." And therefore, Russian occupiers had mined all the important facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community — sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Moscow lambasted Ukraine's military for fabricating the attack, saying that a missile has hit the high-voltage line that supplies electricity to regions around the power plant. The attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) comes just days after the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had warned that the situation at the plant was “completely out of control.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also expressed concerns while speaking in Tokyo to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima.