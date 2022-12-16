Ukraine’s Energy Operator Announces Emergency As Russian Strikes Cause ‘colossal' Damage

Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo announced a state of energy emergency after Russia rained down with a barrage of missiles across the country on Friday, thus causing over 50% drop in energy consumption, The Guardian reported. The operator added that it will take a longer period of time to repair the country’s energy grid and restore electricity following the attack compared to previous times.

“Considering this is already the ninth wave of missile strikes on energy facilities, the restoration of power supply may take longer than before,” Ukrenergo said in a statement, adding that it will prioritise providing power to “critical infrastructure facilities” such as hospitals, heat supply facilities, water supply facilities, and sewage treatment plants.

Ukraine’s presidential office deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated that the power shutdowns were being conducted across Ukraine after the missile attack. According to Ukrainian energy minister Herman Halushchenko, the Russian strikes hit nine energy facilities. “What we already see is damage to about nine generating facilities. Now we are still verifying the damage,” he said.

Fresh wave of Russian missiles hit regions across Ukraine

Addressing the attack on Friday morning, military spokesperson Mykhailo Shamanov said that about 40 Russian missiles were fired on the capital city of Kyiv, with Ukrainian troops shooting down 37 of them. On the other hand, Dnipro governor Valentyn Reznichenko revealed that 10 Russian missiles were shot down over the central region of Ukraine.

The strikes, which also targetted the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, left a local hospital completely without power, according to Anti-Corruption Action Centre executive director Daria Kaleniuk, who said that the resentment and anger towards Russia have “spread now all to the deepest villages in Ukraine.”

As per Reznichenko, Friday’s missile attack also targetted the entrance of a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, and resulted in the death of two people, and five others getting injured. Among the wounded are two children, the governor said on his Telegram. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, residents have been left with no power, warmth, and water due to “colossal” destruction caused by the strikes. “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system. I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply,” Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.