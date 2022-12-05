Ukraine's Energy Operator DTEK Says Half Of Country's Energy Grid Damaged In War

Hundreds of villages and towns in eight regions across war-torn Ukraine plunged into darkness on Sunday, Dec 4 after weeks of Russian airstrikes that damaged the electric grids and hit the civilian infrastructures, Yevhen Yenin, Ukraine's deputy interior minister, informed in a televised statement. "The enemy continues to attack the country's essential infrastructure. Currently, 507 localities in eight regions of our country are cut off from electricity supplies," Yenin told Ukrainian television. "The Kharkiv region is the worst hit with 112 isolated villages," Yenin furthermore added.

As many as 90 villages were left without power in the eastern Donetsk region and Kherson in southern Ukraine as of Sunday, said the Ukrainian deputy interior minister. The invading Russian forces struck the electric grids especially as harsh winters approached that would make the civilians left in cold. In recent weeks, Russian forces intensified strikes targeting the energy facilities in Ukraine after suffering significant military losses in the eastern Donbass region. According to an update shared by Ukraine's energy operator DTEK, half of the country's energy grid remained damaged.

60% of the city's 3 million residents lost electricity

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschko, earlier last week said that nearly 60% of the city's 3 million residents lost electricity and that the blackouts were occurring throughout the war-ravaged Ukraine. Several regions were left without heat, power, or water, he emphasized. President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile said that six million homes in his nation still lack electricity due to the widespread missile attacks. “The key task of today, as well as of other days this week, is energy. From Wednesday to today, it was possible to halve the number of people for whom electricity is cut off to stabilize the system," Ukraine's leader noted in the recorded message released last week. He informed that the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the majority of the country are still without power.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that “the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off" due to the Russian missile attacks in quick succession on several regions. A 'vast majority of electricity consumers' have lost power after the Russian strikes and a new barrage attacks aimed at Ukrainian infrastructure that caused power outages, he noted.