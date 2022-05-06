Ukraine's Envoy To UN Asserts Inaction Of UN Security Council Undermines Its Authority

As the Russia-Ukraine war now enters its tenth week with Kremlin troops relentlessly invading Ukrainian cities and targeting the Zelenskyy administration, the international community are now making efforts to evacuate citizens and Ukrainian forces from besieged Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant. In the latest development pertaining to the same, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia chastised the Security Council for failing to respond to the rocket attack on Kyiv during the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres' visit to war-struck Kyiv.

.@SergiyKyslytsya: As we are approaching May 9, the threat of new provocations&raising of stakes by🇷🇺is increasing. In this regard,I condemn the Anti-Semitic attacks by russian foreign minister sergei lavrov on President of 🇺🇦 & all Jews. Such attacks are absolutely unacceptable pic.twitter.com/z4S5nnMq51 — UKR Mission to UN (@UKRinUN) May 5, 2022

Ukraine's envoy to UN says inaction of the UNSC undermines its authority

.@SergiyKyslytsya: RU struggles to advance & suffers terrible losses. This is the reason why they resort to this desperate missile terror across🇺🇦.They want to break us down but only thing that will break down in the end is russia & its capacity to invade, bomb, murder, loot&rape pic.twitter.com/nPkYhiEyTu — UKR Mission to UN (@UKRinUN) May 5, 2022

According to a report published in the Ukrinform, Kyslytsia stated that the UN Secretary-General, on his last visit to Kyiv, witnessed how Russian attackers were continuously firing long-range missiles at Ukrainian cities across the country.

"The inaction of the Security Council undermines its authority. The Security Council did not react to this deliberate attack. Therefore, the inaction of the Security Council, the ability only to express deep concern, continues to irritate the international community, undermine its authority and create an atmosphere of impunity, "the diplomat said.

The Ukrainian envoy further mentioned that the Russian forces had fired nearly 2,000 missiles across Ukraine, most of which hit civilians rather than military infrastructure. He further noted that Moscow is resorting to missile terror because of the military losses it suffers, Kislytsia said. "They want to break us, but the only thing that will break in the end is Russia and its ability to invade, bomb, kill, rob, and rape," he added.

He further noted that Moscow should be punished by tightening sanctions and increasing military aid to Ukraine. During his speech, he also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the journalist, soldier of the 95th Assault Brigade Oleksandr Makhov, who died in the battles near Izium. Kyslytsia expressed his conviction that victory over the Russian army is approaching every day. As per reports, during the meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, the Council also discussed ways to protect civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine and emphasized ending the ongoing conflict through a peaceful agreement between both the countries.

Victory over russist army comes closer by the day, as does the time when putin’s henchmen will sit on the bench at a trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Punishment is imminent. Milošević won’t stay lonely for too long. Speaking @ UNSC meeting on security of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZRTDTFMb1j — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) May 5, 2022

Image: @UKRinUN