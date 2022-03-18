During a UN Security Council meeting held on Thursday, the Ukrainian ambassador to the intergovernmental body questioned his Russian counterpart regarding the killings of Ukrainian women and children in the ongoing war. The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, directly addressed his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia about the killings of women, children, as well as elder population in Ukraine by the Russian military, CNN reported.

During the meeting, Kyslytsya was heard asking, "Ambassador, do the eyes of Ukrainian children, women, and elderly killed by the Russians flash before you?" He went on to add, “If they do, we may consider how to sponsor a decision to help you deal with perpetration-inducted traumatic stress.” He further asserted that it is time to show some 'decency' and put an end to the horrific manipulation of the Security Council.

Ambassador, do the eyes of Ukrainian children, women, & elderly killed by Russians flash before you? If they do, we may consider a decision to help you deal with Perpetration-Induced Traumatic Stress. Have decency & stop manipulation of Security Council https://t.co/9emXQeCXmE — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 17, 2022

Russian Ambassador did not offer any reply to Kyslytsya's question

Following the statements of Kyslytsya, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia did not offer an immediate reply. However, later on, he informed the media that he does not "engage in personal exchanges" with Kyslytsya. Nebenzia said, “But when he asked about the eyes of children killed, I would also like to ask him whether he had any remorse when he thought about the children of Donetsk that were killed by Ukrainian forces," CNN reported.

#Nebenzia: We regret to say that🇺🇦both used to be and remains a pawn in our Western colleagues’ geopolitical struggle against🇷🇺. All those years West didn't care for the people of Donbas including women & children who suffered and died under🇺🇦shelling.https://t.co/HOtyz79gVq pic.twitter.com/7sXNEDoS8z — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 18, 2022

Furthermore, after the meeting, Kyslytsya addressed the media and stated that the scenario in Ukraine has not improved. “The actions of the Russian Federation continue to be very brazen and the atrocities are taking place every day, unfortunately," Kyslytsya was quoted as saying by CNN.

Nearly 103 children have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war from February 24

Meanwhile, earlier on March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated that nearly 103 children have lost their lives in the war-torn country since the onset of the Russian invasion. In a video message on Facebook, Zelenskyy went on to claim that the army had bombed Kharkiv and its vicinity, as well as the shores of the Odessa region.

As per media reports, Zelenskyy stated that Russian soldiers have fired missiles towards the nation's capital, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia's civilian infrastructure, which includes a nuclear power plant, was also targeted.

Further, the fatality figure was also confirmed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Irina Venediktova, who revealed that roughly 103 children have been killed and 100 have been injured as a result of the ongoing conflict, according to The Washington Post. Her agency also indicated that the number of children killed in Ukraine is probably to be far greater.

