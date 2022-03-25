Ukraine's EU Membership Bid Critical To Ensure Democratic Future Of Europe: Dy PM Olga

Amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Olga Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine is now struggling for its existence as a democratic and free country. According to EUobserver, Stefanishyna has highlighted the fact that Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed an application for European Union membership on the fifth day of the Russia-Ukraine war and claimed that for Ukrainians, it is both reasonable and imminent, even though this action "may seem untimely" to others.

Stefanishyna went on to say that this conflict is the centre of Europe which would cause seismic movements that will be experienced all across the world. She said that thousands of civilians have died, hundreds of children have been slaughtered, entire towns have been destroyed, and millions have left their homes. "Russia's barbaric actions have shocked the world," she claimed.

Russian leadership no longer hides that other European nations are the Kremlin's target

Ukraine deputy PM to EU asserted, “Today, citizens of European Union nations are still able to watch the situation from the comfort of their homes. Their peace is possible because Ukraine is a shield for the European sky,” EUobserver reported. She further questioned what would have happened, if their shield for democratic Europe is no longer present?

She noted that the Russian leadership no longer hides its statements that other European nations are the Kremlin's target. Russian warheads are already straying dangerously near to the European Union's border, Deputy PM stressed. Indicating the only option to achieve peace, Stefanishyna said that it is to guarantee that Europe does not become a playground for tyrants. She suggested that the European leaders once again have to demonstrate their leadership duty on the continent and ensure that humanity triumphs.

As per EUobserver, Ukraine deputy PM to EU said, "only by joint decisive efforts can we stop this slaughter of Ukrainian people whose only desire was to live in a 'normal' European country. Only together can we reinforce the European project that only will ensure a democratic and free future for the continent. And that is why Ukraine's EU membership bid is critical. Stepping up with Ukraine's EU aspirations is a clear message from EU leaders that they are not willing to fall into a grey zone of eternal uncertainty."

EU sanctioned Russia due to the war

In addition to this, the European Union had earlier announced a series of measures on Russia as the conflict between the two countries reached its 17th day. According to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the new sanctions would have a significant impact on the Russian market, both commercially and personally.

Among the initiatives outlined, Ursula emphasised her address on reducing Europe's reliance on Russia for resources like oil and gas. During her address, she underlined how nations are severing relations with Russian banks, as well as the ongoing exodus of well-known businesses from the Russian market.

The three sweeping waves of sanctions and the extension of their scope this week have hit Russia's economy very hard.



The 4th package will be an additional blow to Putin’s regime.



The invasion of Ukraine has to stop. pic.twitter.com/GFUisNpLWk — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 11, 2022

According to media reports, Ursula von der Leyen further stressed that the block would prevent the Russian government and elites from using crypto assets to evade sanctions. She also stated that she would prohibit the shipment of any EU luxury items to Russia, in order to discourage Russian elites from living a luxurious lifestyle in Moscow.

