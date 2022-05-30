Ukraine's Eurovision Winners Raise $900,000 By Auctioning Trophy For Military Aid

In the latest development of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra have raised nearly $900,000 (£713,000) for embattling Ukraine’s military by auctioning their winning trophy. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra which won the Eurovision Song Contest champion on May 14, performed the Ukrainian language song, named "Stefania," featuring a rap mixed with traditional folk music. According to media reports, in the wake of Russia’s military aggression, that song became a patriotic anthem.

Furthermore, on Sunday, the "crystal microphone" award which the Kalush Orchestra acquired after winning the contest, was auctioned off on Facebook by Ukrainian TV host Serhiy Prytula. According to a Sky News, Prytula announced that the funds would be used to purchase the PD-2 drone system for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with three aircraft and a ground control centre.

A winning offer of 500 Ethereum for the 'crystal microphone'

WhiteBit, a European cryptocurrency exchange with over two million customers, submitted the winning offer of 500 Ethereum, worth $900,000. It is to mention that both cryptocurrency and regular currencies were accepted as bids, Sky News reported.

In addition to this, a raffle for lead vocalist Oleh Psiuk's iconic pink bucket hat was also held in conjunction with the auction, with tickets costing €5 each. According to Prytula, the raffle collected an additional $370,000 (£293,000) for the Ukrainian military, with over 31,000 people from 56 nations participating.

After the performance at the Eurovision 2022 final, the leader of the Kalush Orchestra band addressed the whole audience of 7,500 from the stage, by saying, "Please help Azovstal, help Mariupol!" Many gave the Ukrainian band a standing ovation following their performance, which was shown on international television.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had even promised on early Sunday, May 15, that one day he will host the Eurovision music contest in Mariupol. Taking to Facebook, the embattled President said, “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe. Next year, Ukraine will host Eurovision!”

Ukraine has won the Eurovision Contest three times since its inception in 2003, according to Zelenskyy. He said on Facebook that the country will ensure that one day we will host the Eurovision participants and guests of Eurovision in a Ukrainian Mariupol". He added, "I am sure our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away," as per media reports.

Image: AP