Ukraine's Ex-FM Klimkin To Republic: 'Ready For Talks With Russia, But Not On Compromises'

Ukraine's ex-Foreign Minister, Pavlo Klimkin, and the co-founder at Ukraine's Centre for National Resilience and Development on Tuesday told Republic in a televised interview that Ukraine is willing to come to a negotiation table with Russia to end the ongoing hostilities, but it is "not ready to make compromises," referring to ceding Russian occupied territories. Speaking to Republic Media Network in an interview on Feb. 21, Klimkin said that Ukraine is "relying on itself to end the war with military means."

"It is we Ukrainians who are going to win the war but we need support. We are ready for talks but not on basis of compromises or else another war will come in future," said Klimkin.

Former foreign minister of Ukraine, echoed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stance on ending the conflict as he had noted earlier that his country could agree to adopt neutrality only if Russia was ready to offer security guarantees and potentially "accept a compromise on contested areas in the east Donbass region to secure peace without delay." He had also suggested that he would like to have a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s next leader, and that could end the war. Ukraine had openly rejected the prospects of holding negotiations with the sitting President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its “territorial integrity," Ukraine's leader had insisted, without ceding its territories.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state — we are ready to go for it,” Zelensky said in an interview earlier.

Russia's Putin 'underestimated us': Ukraine's ex-FM to Republic

On Tuesday, as Ukraine's ex-Foreign Minister interviewed LIVE with the Republic, he declared—"Russia is the aggressor in this unprovoked war." Russia "is a nuclear state," reiterated Ukraine’s ex-Foreign Minister in the interview, as he analysed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s speech where he blamed the West for pushing Russia into conflict.

"Fundamentally, Putin has been in contradiction with the 'facts,' he made mistakes from the start when he ordered aggression against Ukrainians—' he underestimated us,'" Klimkin told Republic. "Putin is in breach of the UN resolutions and values, and once again, he has proven the same by unilaterally halting the participation in the New Start nuclear arms treaty," said Ukraine's ex-Foreign Minister. During his state of the nation speech on the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Putin declared that he is suspending, with immediate effect, the cooperation in the New START treaty — the last nuclear arms-control pact with the US. He warned that Russia will resume nuclear weapons tests if the US decided to do so.

“The whole sense of nuclear deterrence will be shaping up differently, Putin has shaken up the global security with scrapping the nuclear treaty,” said Ukrainian minister said in a warning as he spoke to Republic TV.

When asked how Ukraine plans to reconcile with “its neighbour” Russia, as the hostilities are ensuing unabated leading to heavy losses on both sides, Klimkin asserted, “Russia will be our neighbour, we can’t change geography.” But we ask to fully withdraw from occupied territories because it is Russia that started a full-scale invasion in 2022. It is the sense of our “sovereignty, territorial integrity.” “Us Ukrainians will like to feel safe,” Klimkin told Republic, urging once again for Russian forces to withdraw from all Ukrainian territories. “Our NATO membership is the cornerstone for our security,” asserted Ukraine’s ex-Foreign Minister.

On the question of whether Ukraine is overly reliant on the West, Klimkin told Republic—“Yes.” “It’s us Ukrainians who are going to win the war, but we need military support and weapons, as well as financial support. There are no NATO troops on our territories to fight for us,” reminded the ex-Ukrainian foreign minister. “Russia assumes that with all modern weaponry and nuclear weapons, it could prevail, but it may not be.” “Of course, we are ready to talk,” said Klimkin, adding that there will be no basis for compromises as in future it could be devastating for our children, and we won’t be able to sustain it.”