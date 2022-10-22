Ukraine's First Deputy Minister Shares Heart-touching Video Of PoW Soldier Returning Home

In the midst of the ruthless war, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar on Friday shared a heartwarming video of an Azovstal defender returning home after 5 months from Russian captivity. Taking to Twitter, Dzheppar published a short clip that features Ukrainian fighter Zoryana Repetska and the moment she met her children. Upon the upload, this emotional video has been circulated throughout the internet.

Emine Dzheppar said in a tweet, “Look how #Azovstal defender Zoryana Repetska meets her family after 5 months in #russia's captivity. Tearful reunion with her daughters who were waiting for her mother so much.” In the video, it can be seen that the Repetska’s daughter was waiting for their mother, while the younger one was holding a flower bouquet. As soon as she entered, the daughters hugged their mother with teary eyes.

In the month of May, the Russian military had reportedly seized women among the Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war, since they were removed from the last stronghold of resistance at the Azovstal steelworks, which is located in the port city of Mariupol. According to the media report, the POWs were taken to the old correctional camp in Kremlin-controlled territory.

Furthermore, officials from Kyiv had earlier expressed the expectation that Russian POWs may be swapped for the Azovstal Steelworks prisoners. Members of the Mariupol City Council had urged the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to use all available international resources to free Ukrainian defenders captured by the invading Russian forces.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry had announced that as of May 21, all Ukrainian fighters who had been camped out at the Azovstal steelworks had surrendered.

Another prisoner swap has been successfully carried out by Ukraine

Meanwhile, recently, another prisoner swap has been successfully carried out by Ukraine, and 20 Ukrainian troops have been freed from Russian captivity. The head of the Ukrainian President's office, Andriy Yermak, made the news on the troops' release on Thursday, October 13.

Another POWS swap, another moment of joy and understanding that today will be one of the best days in life for many families. We managed to liberate 20 people from captivity. These are 20 stories of 🇺🇦 heroes. pic.twitter.com/omiIIklr7Q — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) October 13, 2022

In a tweet, Yermak said, “Another POWs swap, another moment of joy and understanding that today will be one of the best days in life for many families." Furthermore, in subsequent tweets, Yermak stated that among the troops who had been held captive by Russia were 14 Ukrainian military people, four members of the Territorial Defense Forces, one member of the National Guard, and a member of the Navy. He said that there were prisoners detained by Russia in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas. The soldiers received medical examinations, according to Andriy Yermak.

Besides this, on October 13, Ukraine asked a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the Russian prisoner-of-war camp at Olenivka, which is located in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk region. During a video chat with officials of the ICRC and other international organisations, Andriy Yermak made the request. He deemed it "extremely important" to witness the circumstances in which Ukrainian detainees are housed and what they go through in Russian detention facilities and Ukraine's Moscow-occupied territories.

