Ukraine's First Lady Dabs Teary Eyes As WEF Observes Silence Over Kyiv Chopper Crash

Ukraine first lady, Olena Zelenska who is currently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) advocating for President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's peace plan in Davos, Switzerland could be seen daubing teary eyes and pinching her nose in emotion after hearing the news of the devastating helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb that claimed the lives of 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children. Denys Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago. Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, Zelenska took part in the opening of the plenary session at the Congress Center of the WEF, marking the first time a spouse of the leader of a state has spoken at the event. She presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which Zelenskyy had previously presented to G20 leaders at the Bali summit in Indonesia last October. The formula contains ten specific points - from nuclear safety to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held in Russia.

"Peace in our understanding is not equal to a truce. For our people who are now scattered around the world to be able to return home. For fathers, sons and daughters to return from the front. For the families that were separated by the war to reunite. Unity is what brings peace," the Ukrainian First Lady said in the address. In addition, Olena Zelenska is holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of the Forum.

President Zelenskyy reacts to crash

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences after news of the crash surfaced which killed his interior minister and several other senior ministry officials. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed in the crash. "The pain is unspeakable. The helicopter fell on the territory of one of the kindergartens," said the President on Telegram.