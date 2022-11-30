Ukraine's First Lady Meets Queen Consort; Addresses UK Parliament During Visit To Britain

After British premier Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this month, the war-torn nation’s First Lady Olena Zelenska returned the favour by heading to the UK and meeting the country’s top figures. On Wednesday, she met Queen Consort Camilla to express her gratitude for the UK taking in Ukrainian refugees and supporting the fight against gender-based violence.

Sharing an image with the member of the Royal family, Zelenska wrote on Twitter: “I had an honor of attending the reception of Queen Consort of Camilla, dedicated to the fight against violence against women. Expressed gratitude to her for taking care of refugees and explained what crimes are Ukrainians facing on the occupied territories.”

She asserted that since Ukraine is already battling a painful war, it realises the need for preventing violence against women during similar conflicts. “We are ready to everything possible so that such crimes are never silenced or tolerated anywhere,” Zelenska wrote.

Her statements come after she attended the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflicts (PSVI) conference in London on Monday, when she said that Russian troops must be held accountable for inflicting violence on Ukrainian women amid the war. She accused Russia of using war crimes against women as "another instrument" in their arsenal.

On Wednesday, she also addressed the UK Parliament, where she highlighted how Ukraine not only requires victory, but also justice. She then went on to call allies to “take a consistent step and support the UN General Assembly resolution on creation of a special tribunal on the ru-aggression crime against Ukraine.”

Zelenska meets UK PM Rishi Sunak

During her visit, the Ukrainian First Lady also went to No.10 Downing Street, where she met UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Along with Murty, Zelenska decorated the Christmas tree outside the residence as photographers snapped images.

“Had an honor of meeting UK Prime Minister @RishiSunak and his wife Akshata Murthy personally. Talked with her a lot about the education of children and our book projects. Invited by Ms. Murthy to join the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and work of @Zelenska_FND,” she wrote on Twitter while sharing snippets of the meet-up.

Furthermore, Zelenska expressed how she would never grow tired of expressing gratitude to the UK for its endless support for war-hit Ukraine. “I believe that we have a lot of joint projects ahead of us to overcome the war consequences and recover Ukrainians,” she said, emphasizing that “soft power” can yield monumental results when nations act collectively.