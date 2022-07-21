Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, on Wednesday, addressed the US Congress asking for more weapons, primarily air defence systems as her country continues to battle Russia to safeguard its sovereignty. Speaking at Capitol Hill, she said that weapons were pivotal in ending the war. "Because we want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child to go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more airstrikes. Is this too much to wish for?" she said.

Making a rare emotional appeal, Olena said, “I want to address you not as the first lady, but as a daughter and as a mother. No matter what positions and titles we reach in our lives, first of all, we always remain part of our family. … This is the great truth of our life. Our family represents the whole world for us, and we’d do everything to preserve it.”

The first lady, who has repeatedly called out Russia’s killing of children, did not shy away from showing photographs of those killed. Sharing details of Russian missile strikes, she focused on young victims. Olena described one of the victims, Lisa, as a "cheerful, playful little rascal." As she spoke, a video played behind her, showing Lisa walking to school with her mother pushing her own stroller. The photo to follow was Lisa's stroller knocked over by a Russian missile attack.

Zelenskyy watched live broadcast of Olena Zelenska's speech

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched the live broadcast of the speech by Zelenska in the US Congress. He was convinced that the visit of Zelenska, the first wife of a foreign leader to speak in the US Congress, will be a significant contribution to deepening ties between Ukraine and the US.

He further expressed hope that the Ukraine's First Lady's address to American parliamentarians will encourage them to make important decisions in support of Ukraine and ramp up aid to the protection of Ukrainians amid Russian agression.

Olena meets Jill Biden at WH

On Wednesday, Zelenska met with US first lady Jill Biden at the White House for private talks and also to take part in a larger bilateral meeting with American officials. Zelenska was welcomed by the US First Lady and President Joe Biden. While both ladies hugged, the POTUS greeted Zelenska with a "symbolic" bouquet, consisting of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids — reminiscent of the colours of the flag of Ukraine.

Both American and Ukrainian first ladies discussed the United States' continued support for the government of Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the significant human impacts of Russia's war, which will be felt for years to come.