Ukraine's First Lady Pens Strong Open Letter Against Russian Invasion: 'We Want Peace'

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Tuesday released a public statement condemning the actions of Russia. In the rare statement that comes weeks since the start of the war, Olena Zelenska slammed the Kremlin's "mass murder" of civilians, including children. The first lady of Ukraine lauded her husband and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Moscow was carrying out a massacre that has been called a "special operation" by "propaganda outlets".

Olena Zelenska wrote an open letter to the global media on the Russian invasion and termed it her reply to all outfits asking her for a statement. She slammed the Kremlin over "the mass murder of civilians" and said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "was impossible to believe.” The first lady further stated that the people of Ukraine now live in bomb shelters and basements along with children and pets, due to Russian troops' unjustified attack.

“On February 24th, we all woke up to the announcement of a Russian invasion. Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities. Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a "special operation" - it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians,” Zelenska wrote in her open letter.

Ukraine's first lady lists names of children killed in war in her open letter

Furthermore, she went on to list the devastations caused by the attacking Putin-led Russia in Ukraine. “Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the child casualties. Eight-year-old Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kyiv, who died in the shelling with her parents… When Russia says that it is 'not waging war against civilians,' I call out the names of these murdered children first,” the first lady wrote.

“Our women and children now live in bomb shelters and basements. You have most likely all seen these images from Kyiv and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the floors with their children and pets – trapped beneath. These are just consequences of war for some, for Ukrainians, it is now a horrific reality. Some people require intensive care and continuous treatment, which they cannot receive now. How easy is it to inject insulin in the basement? Or to get asthma medication under heavy fire?” she asked while listing out the conditions the country was under following the invasion by Russian troops.

Ukrainians stand in unparalleled unity: Olena Zelenska

Zelenska, 44, who has two children with President Zelenskyy said that her husband had become the face of Ukraine’s resistance. She further lauded the Ukrainian people for fighting the invasion and called for more support. “Our roads are flooded with refugees. Ukrainians, regardless of political views, native language, beliefs, and nationalities stand in unparalleled unity. While Kremlin propagandists bragged that Ukrainians would welcome them with flowers as saviours, they have been shunned with Molotov cocktails,” she wrote. The first lady also thanked people who provided humanitarian aid to her citizens.

The first lady went on to state that “Ukraine wants peace”. She reiterated her husband’s demands to the world leaders and asked ‘those in power’ to close Ukraine’s airspace. “Close the sky, and we will manage the war on the ground ourselves,” she wrote.

She appealed to the global media to continue broadcasting the condition of Ukraine and said that her letter was to testify and tell the world, “the war in Ukraine is not a war 'somewhere out there'. This is a war in Europe, close to the EU borders. Ukraine is stopping the force that may aggressively enter your cities tomorrow under the pretext of saving civilians.” She concluded the letter by stating that Ukraine will win the war with unity.

Image: INSTAGRAM@olenazelenska_official/ FACEBOOK@Олена Зеленська