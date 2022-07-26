Ukraine's FM Kuleba Says Putin's Gas War On Europe Is A Continuation Of Conflict With Kyiv

On July 26, Ukraine's Foreign Minister stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's gas war on Europe is a direct continuation of his conflict against Ukraine. In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba claimed that the Russian President will utilise Europe's reliance on Russia to disrupt the daily lives of every European family.

On Twitter, the Ukrainian FM wrote, "Putin’s gas war against Europe is a direct continuation of his war on Ukraine. Wherever he can bring harm, he will. He will use every dependence Europe has on Russia to ruin the normal life of every European family. The only way is to hit back hard and get rid of any dependence."

Ukraine accuses Moscow of waging "gas war" against Europe

Ukraine has accused Moscow of waging a "gas war" against Europe and restricting supplies in order to instil "fear" among its citizens. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that this was simply "gas blackmail" against Europen nations. Notably, Gazprom, the Russian energy company, has announced that it will reduce gas shipments into Germany once more to allow for construction on a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"The gas blackmail of Europe, which only gets worse every month, is needed by a terrorist state to make the life of every European worse," Zelenskyy stated during a video address.

He went on to say that it was done on purpose to make it harder for Europe to prepare for winter, with little regard for the poverty that may occur in the colder months. For weeks, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, has been operating at less than full capacity. Earlier this month, Russia's major European pipeline was shut down completely for a 10-day maintenance break, raising concerns in Europe that exports would not resume at all.

However, shipments resumed five days ago, but at a reduced capacity. Nonetheless, on July 25, Gazprom indicated that it will be further reducing its gas supply. This time, it stated that it needed to reduce gas delivery to around half of present levels in order to carry out maintenance work. The German government, on the other hand, claimed there was no technological justification to limit supply.

