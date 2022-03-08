Amid the evolving situation in Ukraine, the process of evacuation remained one of the toughest tasks for the Ukrainian government. According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, they have assisted around 1,46,000 foreign citizens to leave the country since Russia's invasion. The ministry claimed they also helped at least 20,000 Indian students to flee from the war-torn country.

"Since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian government has assisted 146K foreign citizens to leave Ukraine, including 20K Indian students evacuated from the besieged cities," tweeted the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). As per the Indian government estimate, nearly 20,000 students were stranded in Ukraine and, if the data presented by MFA are factually correct, it means all the students had already left the war-torn country. It further said that Russia must cease-fire immediately to open humanitarian corridors for civilians in Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol cities of Ukraine.

Informed 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi about 🇺🇦 countering Russian aggression. 🇮🇳 appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and 🇺🇦 commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, March 3, Russian Embassy in India alleged that a group of Indian students were taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces in order to use them as a human shield. The Embassy alleged that the Ukrainian forces were using every possible way to prevent them from leaving for Russia. In the subsequent tweet, the Embassy said that the Russian Side, in particular, was trying to organize an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia. However, the Ukrainian government refuted the claims and alleged Moscow of using a group of students as a human shield.

It is worth mentioning the MFA has updated the information soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Ukrainian excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the call, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that PM Modi sought continued support from his government for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. In a phone call that lasted for about 35 minutes, PM Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

With the limited ceasefire, civilians find it tough to flee the war-zone

Amid this grim situation, Moscow allowed limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors in order to let civilians flee some besieged Ukrainian cities. However, the news agency Associated Press reported that the evacuation routes were mostly led to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to medieval siege tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation. As per the news agency, AP, Putin's forces have been bombarding the cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors. Also, at several places, the Russian forces were using advanced weapons-- thus hindering every possible step to safely evacuate people from the war-torn country. However, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push on Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@DmytroKuleba