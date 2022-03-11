Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday dismissed Russia’s allegations about the existence of biological and chemical outbreaks or health problems in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba stated that Russia’s “manic obsession” about “non-existent biological or chemical weapons or hazards in Ukraine” is “deeply troubling”. The Ukrainian minister, instead, echoed the US’ concerns and said that Moscow may actually be preparing another “horrific false flag operation”.

The manic obsession with which various Russian officials fantasize about non-existent biological or chemical weapons or hazards in Ukraine is deeply troubling and may actually point at Russia preparing another horrific false flag operation. This tweet is for the record. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 10, 2022

Notably, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s statement comes after Russia called for a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in order to discuss what it claims are the “military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine”. Now, the UNSC will convene on Friday to discuss Moscow’s claims, presented without evidence, of American biological activities in the former Soviet nation. It is to mention that the United States has already rejected Russia’s accusations.

US dismisses Russia’s ‘biological weapons’ claim

The US dismissed Russian claims as “laughable”. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning on Wednesday that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine. Psaki called Russia’s claims “preposterous” and tweeted that this is all an “obvious ploy” by Moscow to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

However, in a contradicting statement earlier, after Russia's allegations, the US government’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland had testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing in Washington, DC. Before the Committee, Nuland stated that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs also expressed her apprehensions that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

(Image: AP)

