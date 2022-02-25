The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Friday stated that country's forces pushed back Russian troops by destroying their two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle. The ministry also stated that an armoured group of Russian troops attempted to break through the Ukrainian army's defences in Luhansk's Trokhizbenka region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry also asked citizens to give drones to experienced pilots, if they have any. It further invited citizens, who know how to operate a drone, to join the combined patrol with unit 112 of the separate brigade in Kyiv.

Бронегрупа російсько-окупаційних військ намагалася прорвати оборону українських військ в районі н.п.Трьохізбенка.

Українські воїни знищили 2 російські танки і 1 БМП та змусили ворога відступити.

Об’єднані сили впевнено утримують власні позиції та дають гідну відсіч загарбникам. pic.twitter.com/wvVdT9QfFG — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

The Ukrainian military captured two Russian soldiers on Thursday, February 24, after Moscow launched a full-scale operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. The pictures of soldiers were released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry. "Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

❗️В тебе є дрон? Надай його у користування досвідченим пілотам! ➡️https://t.co/6FEJ1kgjyH — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

Ukraine's Vorzel city falls to Russian troops: Defence Ministry

According to the country's Defence Ministry, Ukraine's Vorzel city, just 5 miles (8 kilometres) from the capital Kyiv, has fallen to Russian troops, who are now moving dangerously close to the capital city. Ukraine officials said that they have already lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. Meanwhile, Defence analysts believe that Russian strategic bombers are flying over Kyiv, and that a major Russian military contingent is en route from Sumy to Kyiv. On Thursday night, residents uploaded photos of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters flying over Kyiv's water reservoir.

