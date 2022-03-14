As Russia continues to pound Ukraine, amid its unabashed incursion in the country for the 19th consecutive Day, Ukrainians have mustered all their strength to retaliate against the invading forces with equal momentum. Casting aside the fear of losing the battle to one of the world’s largest armies, the Ukrainian forces are fighting Moscow’s troops notwithstanding their intensifying violence.

To flex its muscles, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday posted a video of specialised defence equipment, systems, war aircraft and troops held by them to demonstrate that their counterparts should not weigh them any lesser, and shall be ready to face their fury.

More than one "ghost" is hunting for you, enemies: Ukraine's army strengthens armed forces

“The guards of the Ukrainian sky have 77 planes and 90 enemy helicopters. Those who came to us with the sword will die by the sword. More than one "ghost" is hunting for you, enemies,” they informed in the tweet and posted the video alongside.

✈️Повітряні Сили - гордість України!



На рахунку охоронців українського неба 77 літаків, 90 гелікоптерів противника.

Ті, хто прийшли до нас з мечем, від меча і загинуть.



За вами, вороги, полює не один “привид”! pic.twitter.com/thaJ5cVhT4 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 14, 2022

Through the tweet, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has asserted that they have entered the war with barely any aircraft and defence equipment to resist the Kremlin’s aggression and Russia was the aggressor in the skies, however, now the situation has been altered completely and they have built themselves strong enough to combat the enemy and are prepared for intense action on the battlefield.

They further highlighted that now, they have seized as many as 90 Russian helicopters and are going to use it against Russian forces. That's why they stated, ‘When you live by the sword you die by the sword.’ This could be seen as a flip and change in the fortunes of Ukraine. Even as Russia still maintains a very heavy advantage and is the clear dominant force in the sky, Ukraine is nowhere behind. President Zelenskyy's forces have been shooting an increasing number of Russian aircraft daily, including a significant number of Soviet aircraft. Many visuals of them shooting down the massive Sukhoi -SU 25 and 27 have surfaced from the war zone.

Therefore, it could be understood that the Ukrainian army has subtly warned President Putin’s forces that they are not ready to bend down and compromise in the face of Russian aggression, as the video displays their sophisticated flying equipment and aircraft performing manoeuvres.

Image: Twitter/@DefenceU