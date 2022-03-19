Ukraine's Forces Well-positioned To Defend Kyiv From Russia, Claims Officer-in-charge

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 24th day on Saturday, Russian troops continue to escalate their aggressive military operations in Ukraine, especially near Kyiv, a Ukrainian officer in charge of defending the region around the capital city has asserted that his forces are well-positioned to defend Kyiv from the Russian forces.

Major General Oleksandr Pavlyuk while speaking to the Associated Press claimed that the activities of the enemy has been halted and added that works are underway for improving the system of defensive lines to make Kyiv inapproachable for the enemy.

"From time to time, the enemy tests our defenses. But our boys are strong in their positions and also play an active role in preventing the enemy to fulfill their plans", he said.

Meanwhile, Pavlyuk who is a battle-hardened officer who earned his rank by leading Ukrainian troops in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted in 2014 and was recently put in charge of Kyiv's defences compared Russia's tactics as it did back in 2014. He said that the Russians are using the same tactics as they did in the east to target civilian structures to break the country's resistance.

"That's why now that war has been transformed into killing civilians, destroying civilian infrastructure, to frighten our people to the maximum. But we will never give up", he added.

Kyiv continues to defend itself from Russian troops

Notably, despite weeks of Russian bombardments in Ukraine specifically in Kyiv, Ukraine has been putting up a stiff defence of its cities as fighting continues in Kyiv's suburbs further depriving thousands of people of neat and clean water and also killing hundreds.

Speaking about the latest developments from the Ukrainian capital city, as claimed by the country's armed forces, it has regained control of more than 30 settlements near the capital city and has also managed to push back enemy troops 70 km away from the city.

Pictures from the Ukrainian capital on the 24th day of the Russia Ukraine war show the devastating state of the houses and people who have been displaced by the shelling and attacks.

Apart from Kyiv, massive shelling and explosions are also taking place in other cities including Kharkiv, Mariupol, and others.

Image: AP