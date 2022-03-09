As the Russian aggression in Ukraine entered its 14th day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that people across the world have taken to the streets to pressurise their governments to close skies over Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry has also shared a video that shows people protesting and calling for declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid Russia's military operation.

The tweet of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on the international community to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, the demand has been rejected by NATO and insisted that closing the sky might lead to further escalation.

In the video, the Ukrainian government has reiterating their demand of closing the sky over Ukraine and revealed data that shows countries around the world supporting Ukraine's decision. In the video, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that millions of people across the world are calling for declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that 74% of Americans and a vast majority of the people in Germany, France and the UK support Ukrainian demand of closing the sky. Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, March 9, reiterated his demand of closing the sky over Ukraine and stated that the international community will be responsible for "humanitarian catastrophe" if they do not announce a no-fly zone, Sky News reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses fear over nuclear power plants

Ukrainian President stated that Russia continues to attack Ukrainians with helicopters, missiles, aircraft and is destroying infrastructure. Expressing concern over the nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian ministry feared that their nuclear plants are "under attack" from the air as Russian armed forces might attack them. Through the video, the Ukrainian Foreign ministry reiterated their request for closing the sky amid the Russian attack. Calling on NATO to support Ukraine, the ministry urged the intergovernmental military alliance to close the sky over Ukraine and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's military operation. Amid the Russian offensive, people continue to flee Ukraine to avoid war.

Millions of people around the world have taken to the streets to force their governments to close skies over Ukraine#closeUAskyNOW#NATOclosethesky pic.twitter.com/tj7CaOPgQM — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 9, 2022

Zelensky calls for declaring no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared a video that shows the maternity hospital which he claimed was destroyed due to a direct strike of Russian soldiers in Mariupol. He pointed out that the people including children were "under the wreckage." He again sought the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine from Europe and added that they need to stop the killings. He asserted that even though they have the power to close the sky over his country, however, they appeared to be losing humanity.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

As the Russia-Ukraine tensions continued for the 14th consecutive day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that the Russian side has lost more than 12,000 troops. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 317 tanks, 1070 combat armoured vehicles, 120 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft. The Russian armed forces have lost 81 helicopters, 482 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles operational-tactical level. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry informed that Ukrainian troops continue to beat Russian soldiers in Chernihiv.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MFA_Ukraine