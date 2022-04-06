Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine's Foreign Min Kuleba Says Policy Of 'not Provoking Vladimir Putin' Failed Badly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the world to provide weapons to Ukraine and impose maximum sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that the policy of "not provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed miserably in past years" and that the only way to avert the Russian war from expanding beyond Ukraine is by providing full support to Kyiv. He also urged the world to provide weapons to Ukraine and impose maximum sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion. "Help us contain this evil now or risk Putin testing the article 5 later," Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday. 

It should be mentioned here that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) charter states that if an ally is the victim of an armed attack, every other member of the alliance will treat the act of violence as an armed attack on all members and will take whatever steps are necessary to help the attacked ally. Furthermore, NATO's founding treaty places the notion of collective defence at its core. It is a unique and enduring principle that connects the alliance's members together, committing them to protect one another and instilling a culture of solidarity.

Ukraine Foreign minister Kuleba also hailed the strengthening of the fifth EU sanctions package which includes ban on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators. However, he also stated that a gas/oil embargo and cutting off all Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system is need of the hour to stop Putin's aggression. "Difficult times require difficult decisions," Kuleba noted. 

Ukraine's Foreign Min Kuleba calls for Russia's expulsion from UNHRC

Earlier on Tuesday, April 5, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also met Poland's Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa and discussed Russian presence in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, located in southeastern Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian military last month. Kuleba also stated that Russia has no right to have a place in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after the Bucha massacre. Following the emergence of evidence of victims being shot in the head with their hands tied in Bucha, Kuleba called for Russia's expulsion from the UNHRC.

