As Russia has continued its aggression on Ukraine for the eighth consecutive day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday claimed that Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war. Kuleba took to Twitter to share a photo wherein civilians can be seen blocking Russian invaders in Enerhodar city on Wednesday, March 2. He also dubbed the ongoing conflict as a "true People's War of Ukraine" and also stressed the need for allies to assist the country in defending its sovereignty. Notably, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is situated in Enerhodar, which makes it a prime target for Russian troops.

"This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it. On this photo, civilians block Russian invaders in Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos. We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now! [sic]," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. As per reports, a road leading to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Enerhodar has been blocked by hundreds of workers and civilians. Enerhodar's mayor Dmitry Orlov stated that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is under trustworthy security and that its workers and residents of the city are under Ukrainian flags.

Ukraine's FM Kuleba urged Russian citizens to seek an end to war

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba urged Russian citizens to seek an end to the war and restore peace between the two nations. Kuleba also noted that Russian President Putin has waged a war, but it's the country's citizens who would bear the brunt of the consequences. "The whole world has united to support Ukraine, to stop Putin. Unprecedented in history sanctions have been applied against Russia. It is you who suffer," he said in a recorded address shared on Instagram.

App launched for airstrike warning in Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that technology firm Ajax Systems, in collaboration with stfalcon.com and with help from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, recently developed an 'Air Alert' app. The application, which is currently available for Android and iOS, is designed to quickly notify users when a civil defence alert in the area commences and ends. In the event of an airstrike, chemical attack, technological calamity, or other civil defence alerts, the software is meant to send out a loud alert, according to Ajax Systems.

