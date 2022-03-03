With the tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv heightening as the war enters its eighth day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday claimed that Russia's barbaric war tactics are aimed at manipulating the civilian suffering it itself inflicts. Kuleba took to Twitter and attempted a dig at the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the latter accused Ukraine of 'preventing civilian evacuations'.

"Russia’s barbaric war tactic is to manipulate the civilian suffering it itself inflicts. Now Lavrov accuses Ukraine of preventing civilian evacuations. Tell your boss to stop the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities. Show the world that Russia is serious about negotiations," he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister had asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war. He shared a picture of civilians blocking Russian troops in Enerhodar city on Wednesday, March 2. In the post, he called the ongoing conflict a 'true people's war of Ukraine' and emphasised the need for allies to assist the former Soviet country in defending its sovereignty.

This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it. On this photo civilians block Russian invaders in Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos. We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now! pic.twitter.com/Wv2uLMWrD4 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 3, 2022

Besides, Kuleba has been urging Russian citizens to seek an end to the war and restore peace between the two neighbouring nations. He noted that President Putin has waged a war, however, it is the country's citizens who would bear the brunt of the consequences. In a recorded address on Instagram, he said, "The whole world has united to support Ukraine, to stop Putin. Unprecedented in history, sanctions have been applied against Russia. It is you who suffer."

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations is currently underway. The Ukrainian delegation has left for the second session of peace negotiations. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, on Thursday, said that Russia is ready to hold talks with Ukraine, however, Kyiv is delaying it.

On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters… pic.twitter.com/CMflDZ3NDk — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 3, 2022

As the crisis worsens on the eighth day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has claimed that over 9,000 Russian troops were killed so far. However, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war.

