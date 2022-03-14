As fighting has intensified around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the world to help fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces. Kuleba appealed to other nations to provide them with 'necessary weapons' to fail Russia and further prevent a larger war.

In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons. Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war".

The UK and other western countries have described that since the beginning of the war, “defensive weaponry” has been flooding into Ukraine, with at least 17,000 anti-tank weapons and about 900 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

As of March 2, Sweden, not a member of NATO, had announced to send 5,000 antitank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 items of body armour, and 135,000 field rations, also about $52 million (over Rs 398.07 crore) for the Ukrainian military. Just a day after Russia announced war, the White House approved a $350 million (over Rs 2,679.35 crore) package of weapons and equipment, including Javelins and Stingers. Further, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki promised to provide tens of thousands of shells and artillery ammunition, antiaircraft missiles, light mortars, reconnaissance drones, and other reconnaissance weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Putin.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces establish blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast

As per the updates of the 18th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, in a move to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade, Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

In the latest update, the UK Ministry of Defence informed, "Russian naval forces are also continuing to conduct missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine. Russia has already conducted one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov and could look to conduct further such operations in the coming weeks".

According to Ukrainian media, Russian armed forces have completely destroyed seven hospitals, damaging an additional 104. Since the start of the war, Moscow's troops have killed six medical personnel leaving 12 more severely injured as per Health Minister Viktor Lyashko's report.

(Image: AP)