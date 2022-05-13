Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Calls On Russia To Stop Blocking Humanitarian Law And Corridors

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday appealed to Russia to stop hindering humanitarian corridors in the besieged city of Mariupol as the all-out war entered day 79. Taking to Twitter, the Foreign Ministry informed that at least 500 medical workers are stranded in the ill-fated Azovstal steel plant, and require "urgent evacuation." Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued to make every effort to rescue them.

#Russia must stop blocking humanitarian corridors and violating humanitarian law. About 500 medical workers and wounded 🇺🇦defenders are blocked at #Azovstal steelworks and need urgent evacuation. #Ukraine spares no effort to rescue these people.#SaveMariupol pic.twitter.com/6M2QBiEtaN — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 12, 2022

The message comes shortly after Ukraine's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsya on Wednesday called on the Security Council to intervene in the evacuation process of the wounded servicemen from Azovstal. "The defenders of Mariupol have already done the impossible. They stopped the overwhelming Russian troops for more than 3 months. Their contribution to the disruption of Russian blitzkrieg plans cannot be overestimated," Kyslytsya told the Council. Calling for immediate help by the UN, the permanent representative highlighted that the Ukrainian defenders stranded in the steelwork had sustained severe injuries and had very little access to adequate health care needed at the time.

“We call on the Security Council and the Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to invest further efforts to ensure the evacuation of the sick and wounded from the Azovstal area in accordance with international humanitarian law,” Kyslytsya said.

Conditions in Azovstal deteriorate

Earlier this week, the Azov Regiment shared pictures of injured soldiers stuck at the steel plant. The pictures were striking evidence of the gruesome onslaught Russia has continued in order to gain complete control over the strategic port city. With severed limbs, broken bones, gunshot wounds, and limited food and water supplies, the civilians and soldiers in the steel plant have now survived for over a month. The Ukrainian defenders are living "in a complete unsanitary condition, with open wounds and non-sterile bandages without necessary food and medication," the Azov Regiment noted.

Увесь цивілізований світ має бачити умови, в яких перебувають поранені, скалічені захисники Маріуполя і діяти!

В повній антисанітарії, з відкритими ранами, перев'язаними не стерильними залишками бинтів, без необхідних медикаментів і навіть харчування.

👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/vmbOLjNJhy — АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) May 10, 2022

Over the weekend, Ukraine carried out the first phase of evacuations when at least 300 civilians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, were evacuated through green corridors. However, reportedly at least 2,000 defenders are still stuck in the plant fighting to keep the city free from Russian occupation. Earlier this week, satellite images emerged showing black smoke billowing from the factory after a barrage of Russian airstrikes. The Ukrainian President has decried the Russian attacks on the steel plant, describing the situation as "extremely severe."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has offered Russia a prisoner swap in return for allowing the evacuation of severely wounded soldiers from Azovstal, said Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. The situation is dire since the defenders do not intend to surrender, while the Russians have refused the "extraction" procedure.

(Image: AP)