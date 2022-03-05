As Russia's military offensive continues for the tenth day, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were left without gas supply due to hostilities in six regions of Ukraine. The Operator of the gas transmission system of Ukraine, on Saturday, announced in a statement that due to the fighting, the company shut down 16 gas distribution stations (GDS) in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions.

The Operator explained that due to significant damage in the networks of regional operators of regional gas companies and active military action, it is currently impossible to restore gas supply to some GDS. Additionally, as per OGTS, an agreement was reached with Poland's operator Gaz System SA on the introduction of guaranteed capacities for gas imports, reported The Kyiv Independent.

According to the report, the guaranteed capacity, regardless of the presence of transit, is more than 50 million cubic meters of gas per day, which is equal to the average daily consumption in war-inflicted Ukraine. Despite the extraordinary working conditions, on Friday, March 4, OGTSU transported 76.5 million cubic meters of gas for its domestic consumers.

President Zelenskyy slams NATO for rejecting the demand for a no-fly zone

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends on the tenth day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, lashed out at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for refusing to foist a no-fly zone over the country. He warned, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you." On Friday, NATO stated a no-fly zone could yield widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

However, as the US and other NATO allies continue to send ammunition for Kyiv and more than one million refugees spill through the continent, the war is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine's border. During his address, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had said, "The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes."

