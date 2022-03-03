World Health Organisation (WHO) leaders have warned that Ukraine's hospitals are facing an acute oxygen crisis, with at least 2,000 patients requiring it to survive. Addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, stated that oxygen supply levels in Ukraine's hospitals were dangerously low amid the ongoing war with Russia. He warned that these low levels will limit doctors' ability to treat COVID-19 patients. "Critical shortages of oxygen will have an impact on the ability to treat patients with Covid-19 and many other conditions," Dr Ghebreyesus said in a news briefing.

He further informed that at least three major oxygen plants in Ukraine have already stopped functioning and that the WHO is looking for ways to get oxygen from other countries and securely deliver it to where it is needed. Dr Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, echoed Ghebreyesus' statements, saying that more than 2,000 people in Ukraine's hospitals were on oxygen support for COVID-19 treatment. He went on to say that the overall number of individuals requiring oxygen would be substantially greater.

“You need oxygen when you need it, you can’t be put on a waiting list for oxygen” - @DrMikeRyan elaborates on the health consequences due to shortage of oxygen and medical supplies to treat patients in #Ukraine, and on the bravery of #healthworkers. pic.twitter.com/4qgfjE40s1 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 3, 2022

'Patients cannot be put on a waiting list for oxygen': WHO

In fact, the number has increased since there are more people with injuries and others who are undergoing surgery and require oxygen, Dr Ryan added. "We have youngsters with pneumonia and women with difficulties in labour. So oxygen is not only life-saving for COVID, but it is also life-saving in general," he said at the press conference. He further stressed that patients cannot be put on a waiting list for oxygen since they require it immediately.

Russia-Ukraine war

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. Last week on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region which subsequently extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

