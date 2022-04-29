Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman Alleges Russia Forcing Students To Donate Blood To Troops

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated on day 65, Ukraine's Human Rights ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova has chastised Kremlin for forcing students of higher educational institutions to donate blood for the wounded Russian troops in the presently occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk. Taking to her Facebook account, Denisova has claimed that 700 students from higher educational institutions have been forced to donate blood to Russian soldiers who have been injured in the military offensive. She asserted that the action of Russia violates "Article 11 of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions dated August 12, 1949, concerning the protection of victims of international armed conflicts (Protocol I), dated June 8, 1977."

"The occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are forcing students of higher educational institutions to donate blood en masse for the wounded occupiers," Lyudmila Denisova said on her Facebook post.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova called on the UN Commission on the Investigation of Human Rights Violations to consider the human rights infringements in Ukraine. According to Lyudmila Denisova, students from institutions like Donetsk National University, Donetsk National Technical University, Donbass National Academy of Construction and Architecture, Donetsk Law Academy, Don Ethnic National Medical University, Lugansk Medical University, Lugansk Agricultural University, Luhansk Pedagogical University, Lugansk Academy of Internal Affairs have been forced to donate blood to injured Russian soldiers. The claim of Ukraine's Human Rights ombudsman comes as the Russian military offensive transcends the second month with the temporarily occupied regions reporting horrifying incidents of civilian casualties and war crimes by Russia.

Lyudmila Denisova accuses Russia of stealing objects from museums

In a separate Facebook post, Lyudmila Denisova accused Russian forces of stealing from museums in Mariupol and taking the unique art exhibits to Donetsk. She claimed that the armed forces of Russia stole more than 2,000 objects from the Museum of Local Lore, the Kuindzhi Art Museum and the Museum of Medallion Art of Mariupol. The artworks stolen by Russian armed forces included works of Arkhip Kuindzhi like "Red Sunset", "Autumn", "Elbrus", the work of Ivan Aivazovsky, ancient icons "Our Lady with the Infant", "John the Baptist", the Gospel of 1811 and more than 200 medals from the Museum of Medallion Art of Eugene Harabet. She stated that these objects hold artistic, historical and scientific significance and need to be preserved. She called the Russian action of stealing these items a "gross violation" as a member of UNESCO of the protocols of the UNESCO Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property during military conflicts. She urged the UN Commission for Investigation Human Rights Violations to consider these as acts of human rights violations in Ukraine.

Image: AP/Facebook/LyudmilaDenisova