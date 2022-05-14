Ukraine's Intelligence Agency Claims Russia Exhausted Its Combat-ready Battalions

Russia has already depleted its reserves of combat-ready battalion tactical groups, according to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The Ukrainian Intelligence agency, citing the Chief Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, posted on Telegram that new units of the occupying troops are being constructed and dispatched to Ukrainian land on the basis of conscripts and mobilisation resources.

"But we really understand that today the Russian Federation has exhausted the resources related to the most combat-ready battalion tactical groups. Although it still has enough reserves to enter the territory of Ukraine. In the Belgorod and Rostov regions, new units of the occupying forces are being formed and sent to the territory of Ukraine on the basis of conscripts and mobilization resources," Skibitsky claimed.

In addition, the message further mentioned that the new troops are ineffective when compared to combat-ready battalion tactical groups. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Chief Directorate of Intelligence stated that the information about depression, low morale, and a psychological climate in Russian occupation military troops is correct.

The message, posted on Telegram, added, "How effective the use of such troops is is already shown by the fighting. In many cases, this is not effective...Vadym Skibitsky confirmed the information about the depression and depressed moral and psychological climate in the units of the Russian occupation forces."

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Russian Su-27 fighter jets have participated in mock air strike drills on Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, Interfax reported, citing the Baltic Sea fleet. According to the Russian Baltic Sea fleet's press service, Su-27 fighter jets "destroyed" the simulated adversary's planes during the drills, according to Interfax. The exercises involved more than ten Su-27 crews from the Baltic Sea fleet, according to the report.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that arduous negotiations were underway to evacuate "a substantial number" of wounded soldiers from a besieged steelworks in the important southeastern port of Mariupol in exchange for the release of Russian prisoners of war.

Notably, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters are still holding out at the Azovstal steelworks after weeks of Russian bombing. Mariupol, which has seen the most intense combat in nearly three months of war is now in Russian control. Moreover, Russian advances around Ukraine have slowed and, in some instances, reversed due to fierce Ukrainian opposition, which military analysts say President Vladimir Putin and his generals failed to expect when they launched the invasion on February 24.

(Image: AP)