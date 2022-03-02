The Russian troops on Wednesday completely demolished Ukraine's intelligence agency SBU office, which was located in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, amid the ongoing war. Republic Media Network accessed the visuals showing the rescue team indulged in removing the debris at the site. The Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian forces have been continuously attacking residential as well as government buildings. Although Russia has often claimed that its forces are only targeting military establishment in Ukraine, the ground reports present a different picture.

The Russian troops also targeted a regional police department building in Kharkiv. The building was seen engulfed in flames, with debris tumbling down from the massive structure. The fire brigade team was seen there blowing off the fire, While the once-bustling city was deserted. On Tuesday, March 1, the Russian troops also attacked a Military Hostel as well as the National University of Air Force in Kharkiv, as per reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, March 2, the Ukrainian army claimed that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the army said in a statement on Telegram. Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people.

On February 24, while announcing a special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the goal was not to "capture" the Eastern European country, but just to 'demilitarize'. As per the RIA news agency, the Russian military has taken full control of Ukraine's southern city Kherson on the seventh day of the invasion. In a photo doing the rounds on social media, a massive convoy of Russian troops could be seen in Kherson city, located just above Crimea. The latest Intelligence update by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence claimed that heavy Russian artillery and airstrikes have continued to attack built-up regions over the past 24 hours, focusing mainly on Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv.

