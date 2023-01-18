Ukraine's Interior Minister Among 16 Killed In A Helicopter Crash In Kyiv Amid Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region, killing 16 people, including two children and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Associated press reported citing the Ukrainian police. Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych died in the crash.

Regional Deputy head, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a Telegram update that the "aircraft" fell on the social infrastructure facility, but did not provide any details. It remains to be confirmed what may have caused the sudden crash of the helicopter.

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building, wounding dozens, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration said in an update. At the time of the accident, there were children and staff in the kindergarten, it further added. Visuals shared on Telegram showed a residential building on fire, as frantic people screamed for help on the ground. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, "In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building." "Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he said.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian official informed that civilians have since been evacuated and those needing medical assistance were sent to the hospital. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted, "There are casualties," but did not specify the exact toll. The emergency services crew was seen working on the site to rescue children in the footage circulating online.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his 1st deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych died today in Kyiv region.

Russian missile attack in Dnipro kills dozens

A barrage of Russian missiles struck a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro city on January 14 in the afternoon which has killed at least five people, and injured more than a dozen, said Valentyn Reznichenko, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor, reported Kyiv Independent. Several regions in Kyiv have been damaged by the Russian missile attacks and these air attacks have caused emergency blackouts in multiple regions, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, while talking about the recent Russian missile attack. This has been the tenth mass missile by Russia that has targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

After the Russian mass missile attack, the Ukrainian President not only mourned for those who lost their lives in these attacks but also promised to 'find everyone involved in terror'. Taking to Twitter, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, " Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost." The tweet has also an attached video where one can see the rubble and smoke coming out from the building.

