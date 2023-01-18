Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi Killed In A Helicopter Crash, Who Was He?

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and his deputy have died as a result of helicopter crash in Brovary. The head of the National Police, Ihor Klimenko, announced that the accident occurred on January 18th, and it was a helicopter from the National Police. According to reports in Ukrainian media, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, was on board, as well as his First Deputy, Evgen Enin and Secretary of State, Yuriy Lubkovych.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV, deputy head of Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Monastyrskyi was en route to a war "hot spot" when his helicopter crashed.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 18 people have been killed, including 3 children, in Brovary helicopter crash. As of 10:30 a.m., 29 people were injured, including 15 children, in the crash, he added.

"There were nine people on board: six members of the operational team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as three members of the crew of the State Emergency Service," a statement from the Ukraine's state emergency service read.

It is impossible to believe...

A terrible tragedy.

A huge loss.

A loss for the family and Ukraine.

A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi…

My friend... It's not fair.



My sincere condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/dgCkPnjaOX — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) January 18, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Brovary. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of Minister Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Yenin, and all those killed and hurt in this morning’s crash. Our hearts are with the Brovary community and our friends and partners at @MVS_UA — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 18, 2023

As reported by the Spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ignat, on a live television call, the helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region, was on a mission for the State Emergency Service. "Unfortunately, this happened with the National Police helicopter, which was carrying out its duties and performing a flight. Currently, there are a certain number of such helicopters in Ukraine, which perform tasks for the defense of the country," said Ignat and added that more details should be expected from the National Police.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his 1st deputy Yevhen Yenin and Ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych died today in Kyiv region.



My colleagues, my friends. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to their families. pic.twitter.com/oRV7qew7OZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023

On the morning of January 18, 2023, people living in Brovary, Kyiv region reported a loud explosion and a subsequent large fire near a kindergarten. The incident was reported by local Telegram channels and videos of the event were shared. Later on, official authorities confirmed that the helicopter had collided. The crash occurred during low visibility conditions of darkness and fog, and initial reports indicate that the helicopter struck a kindergarten before crashing near a residential building, as per reports in Ukrainian media. Brovary is a city located east of Kyiv, with a population of around 100,000 people before the war. According to Lullia Mendel, former spokesperson to the Ukrainian President, investigation into the crash is currently examining 3 possible causes - "malfunction of equipment, sabotage, and mistake of pilot".

Who was Denys Monastyrskyi?

Denys Monastyrskyi was a Ukrainian legal professional and government official who held the position of Minister of Internal Affairs for Ukraine from July 16, 2021 until his passing today i.e. January 18, 2023. Denys Monastyrskyi was born on June 12, 1980 in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine. He studied law at Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law and also studied at Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. He held a PhD in law. In 2007, Monastyrskyi began his career as a lawyer. He also led the department of legal research and expertise at Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law, where he was an associate professor. He was also a co-founder and board member of the Podolia Youth Cultural Association.

Prior to the 2019 Ukrainian presidential election, Monastyrskyi was presented as a legal expert for candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy's campaign team, focused on law enforcement reform. Zelenskyy won the election and became President of Ukraine in May 2019. Monastyrskyi also ran as a candidate for the Servant of the People party in the 2019 Ukrainian parliamentary election, where he was placed 19th on the national list and was elected as a member of parliament. After the resignation of the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov in July 2021, Monastyrskyi was appointed as the Minister of Internal Affairs by 271 members of parliament on July 16, 2021.

