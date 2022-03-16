In the latest development from the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky has warned that demining in the war zones after the war may take several years. He added that the former Soviet country will 'inevitably need help from other countries' to. This statement comes after unexploded warheads were received in several places, including Chernihiv, where 22 requests of performing a bomb defusal operation was received on March 11.

According to Nexta TV, the Ukrainian Interior Minister said, "Demining in the war zones after the war may take several years, and Ukraine will inevitably need help from other countries. My colleagues are already preparing such assistance."

#Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis #Monastyrsky said that demining in the war zones after the war may take several years, and #Ukraine will inevitably need help from other countries. He says that his colleagues are already preparing such assistance. pic.twitter.com/pir0NeCS6r — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, which has reportedly killed thousands and displaced millions, continued for the 21st day on Wednesday, March 16. Numerous visuals have emerged showing the intense shelling and bombarding in the major cities of Ukraine. The Russian troops have been advancing towards the capital city, Kyiv. The capital city is very crucial for both sides, for Russia to gain control, and for Ukraine to keep fighting against Russia's aggression.

On Wednesday, Russian Chief Negotiator in talks with Ukraine has said that the sides are discussing a possible compromise whereby Ukraine will have a smaller, non-aligned military in future. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, "A whole range of issues tied with the size of Ukraine’s army is being discussed. Ukraine is proposing an Austrian or Swedish option of a neutral state, but a state that has its own army and navy." A new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is expected later in the day.

Russia’s war kills 103 Ukrainian children since Feb 24

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, taking to Facebook, announced that over 100 children have been injured since Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Furthermore, more than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the U.N. said Tuesday - Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII. Nicolas Kusiak, who leads NGOs and volunteers at the Medyka border crossing, said that while they’re seeing mostly refugees entering Poland, some are headed the other way.