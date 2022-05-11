Ukraine's Investigators Claim Russia Intended To Occupy Entire Country; Vital Docs Seized

As the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war enters the third month and day 77, Ukrainian investigators have claimed that the Russian Federation planned to occupy the whole of Ukraine. The country's State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) discovered important documents in Trostyanets, which is in the Sumy Oblast. The document suggests that Russia intended to capture the whole of Ukraine when it started its 'special military operation' in the former Soviet state on February 24.

Russian military papers and belongings were seized. In Trostyanets, DBR investigators discovered purposely damaged 322 residential dwellings and civilian objects while investigating the consequences of artillery and mortar shelling of the city's infrastructure. Oleksiy Sukhachev, the Director of State Bureau Investigations, stated that DBR investigators discovered key Russian military documents indicating that Russia was planning to capture Ukraine's whole land. All of this data will be analysed and incorporated into the case file.

State Bureau of Investigation recording facts of Russian military crimes

Sukhachev also stated that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation continue to meticulously record the facts of Russian military crimes in Trostyanets, Sumy region. He further stated that all information collected will be shared with the concerned authorities, including international organisations and no criminals will go unpunished.

Investigators from the Bureau suggest that more than 2,000 hectares of the city were devastated by the invaders. The aggressor's combat units' whereabouts as well as the firing positions from which the shelling was carried out have been determined. Sites, where the occupiers tortured citizens, were also discovered. Civilians have been subjected to at least 34 incidences of wrongful detention and torture. The bodies of 23 victims, including two children, were dug out after 29 site inspections were completed.

Explosive devices were removed

The State Bureau also stated that several explosive devices were removed during the operation, and unneeded weapons and ammunition were given over to the Armed Forces. Furthermore, investigators believe it is acceptable to consolidate a lot of looting cases into a single case. Sukhachev stated that the work is going on and that they have selected the top investigators from the central office and workers of the Territorial Administration of Poltava and Kramatorsk to ensure proper efficiency.

Image: AP