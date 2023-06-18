Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam Sabotaged By Russia As Per Evidence: Report

Available evidence suggests that the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam, located in a Ukrainian region under Russian control, was caused by an internal explosion deliberately triggered by Russia, according to the US-based New York Times (NYT).

Based on the findings of engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper reported on Friday that their investigation uncovered evidence indicating that an explosive charge located in a passageway within the concrete base of the dam was detonated, resulting in the destruction of the structure on June 6.

"The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia," NYT said.

3 things you need to know

The Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine was destroyed in the early hours of June 6, causing extensive flooding.

The dam was under the control of the Russian military after it had seized it in the early days of the invasion.

More than 25 deaths have been reported while hundreds have been displaced.

Warring sides blame each other

In a separate development, a group of international legal experts who are supporting Ukraine's prosecutors in their investigation released preliminary findings on Friday. These findings suggest that it is highly probable that the collapse of the dam in Ukraine's Kherson region was a result of explosives that were deliberately planted by individuals associated with Russia.

The Kremlin has levied accusations against Kyiv, alleging that it intentionally sabotaged the hydroelectric dam in order to disrupt the water supply to Crimea and divert attention from what they claim is a weakening counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately causing the explosion that led to the destruction of the Soviet-era dam. Since the early days of Russia's invasion in 2022, the dam has been under Russian control. The resulting floodwater has significantly affected a wide area of the battleground, causing extensive damage to farmland and disrupting the water supply for civilians.

Thorough investigation awaited once water recedes

According to NYT, engineers have stated that the complete assessment of the dam can only be conducted once the water recedes, allowing for a thorough examination. This comprehensive examination is necessary to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the destruction of the dam.

"Erosion from water cascading through the gates could have led to a failure if the dam were poorly designed, or the concrete was substandard, but engineers called that unlikely," the newspaper said.