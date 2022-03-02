The war has turned barbaric as it enters the seventh day after Russia invades Ukraine. Missiles and rockets are being fired while the Ukrainian military and civilians are resisting the mighty Russian forces. A regional police department building in one of the major cities of Ukraine, Kharkiv was targeted by the Russian troops. The building was seen in the grabs of fire while the debris came tumbling down from the huge building. The fire brigade team was seen there blowing off the fire, while the once a busy city was deserted.

The Aftermath pictures of the attack on the Police Department in Kharkiv:

Attacks on Kharkiv hostel and University

Russian-Ukraine war does not seem too slow as the war has been on for around a week now. The de-escalation is far from reality. The Russian troops attacked a Military Hostel in Kharkiv on Day 6. Out of all the 7 days of war day, 6 is claimed to be the most deadly ones with continuous shelling and attacks. Though the Russian troops are claiming that they are not attacking civilians but these types of attacks are directly affecting the civilians as they are forced to find safe spaces in bunkers.

The Russian troops also attacked Ukraine's National University of Air Force in Kharkiv, the President of Ukraine has also asked its citizens to stay back and fight the war. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the Ukrainian force has killed more than 6,000 Russian soldiers though these are just claims and no official figures quoting 6,000 soldiers have been released. As per reports around 21 people have been killed in the biggest city of Ukraine after Kyiv, Kharkiv. The reports also suggest 112 are injured amid the war on Wednesday.