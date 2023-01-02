Ukraine's Kyiv Hit By Russian Drone Attacks, Kills One; Air Raid Alerts On New Year

In the latest wave of drone and missile strikes from Russia, Air Raid Sirens have been heard on Sunday night that killed one Ukrainian, reported BBC.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who is an Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has also informed the same on the social media platform.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Massive shelling of the downtown areas of large cities of Ukraine on the night of Dec 31 to Jan 1 speaks of another change in the type of war. Russia no longer has any military goals & is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities. A war to kill."

Massive shelling of the downtown areas of large cities of 🇺🇦 on the night of Dec 31 to Jan 1 speaks of another change in the type of war.

Russia no longer has any military goals & is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities. A war to kill. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 1, 2023

"One man in Kyiv was injured by debris from a destroyed Russian drone," said the capital's mayor, reported BBC.

According to the Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, the midnight Russian drone attacks have targeted the critical infrastructure of the city and the attacks have been continuous in the New Year period. These attacks increased after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished for victory and a "return to normal" for Ukraine in 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President wrote, "We don't know for sure what new 2023 will bring us. I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that's the main thing. Glory to Ukraine! Happy New Year!" With his tweet, a YouTube link has also been attached which has his full address.

Apart from this, in another tweet, he and his wife also wished everyone a 'Happy New Year! Year of Ukraine's victory,' along with a photo where both can be seen standing beside the Christmas tree.

We don't know for sure what new 2023 will bring us. I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that's the main thing.



Glory to Ukraine!

Happy New Year!

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦https://t.co/pLrrh1MN8A — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 31, 2022

Wish for miracles? 🇺🇦 create them themselves.

Want faith, hope? Both have been in the army for a long time.

Want light? It's in each of us.

Today it's only one wish.

It'll come true not by a miracle, but our work. Fight. Mutual aid. Humanity.

Happy New Year! Year of our victory pic.twitter.com/rwiZqdOT4c — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 31, 2022

Russian drone attack on New Year

Kyiv military troops issued a warning around 01:00 (23:00 GMT) on Monday due to the Russian air attack. "Air attack on Kyiv... Air alert is on in the capital," it announced on the Telegram social media site, reported BBC.

As a precautionary measure, Serhiy Popko, Kyiv's military administration head, had ordered people to stay in shelters until further notice. In Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district, an explosion has been reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He further shared that emergency services have been attending to the injured.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," said Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reported BBC.

However, during the Russian drone attacks on Kyiv, more than 12 aerial targets have been shot down by Ukraine's air defence overnight on January 2, reported the Kyiv Independent. Further, it has been reported that an air raid alert in the city remains active.

While President Vladimir Putin said Russia would fight to protest its sovereignty and independence while addressing everyone with the New Year's message on Saturday.