Ukraine's Lead Negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak Says Discussions With Russia May Take Months

The senior advisor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak stated that he believes the Russians are trying to reach an agreement, but cautioned that it would take months. During an interview with ABC News, Ukraine’s lead negotiator Podolyak said on Wednesday that the negotiations with Russia are completely "real" and thinks that Russia is not attempting to "stall for time" in an attempt to regroup.

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, Podolyak claimed that Russia has ceased giving ultimatums and is now assessing how far it can reduce its objectives.

In addition to this, when questioned about whether Ukraine is willing to give up its desires to join NATO, which is a fundamental demand of Russia, Podolyak urged the United States to lead the way in building a bigger alliance that would provide Ukraine with security assurances. According to ABC News, Ukraine has made it plain that Zelenskyy has clearly said that Ukraine is willing to forego NATO if it receives security guarantees from Western nations that would safeguard it from a future Russian attack.

Furthermore, explaining the process, Ukraine's lead negotiator said that a possible security guarantee “could be the U.S. and allies putting in writing that, in case of any future aggression from Russia, a no-fly zone would be put in place,” ABC News reported. He has even hinted that certain NATO countries would be willing to provide similar assurances independently of NATO.

Ukraine's lead negotiator rejected the allegations that Russia and Ukraine were negotiating a 15-point peace plan

Podolyak has further rejected the allegations from many publications that Russia and Ukraine were negotiating a 15-point peace plan in which Ukraine would give up its NATO aspirations and accept some military limitations in exchange for security guarantees from western nations. He claims that for the time being, Russia and Ukraine both have plans, with Russia releasing some of its drafts to give the impression that a deal is close to being completed.

Previously, as per media reports, Mykhailo Podolyak had revealed that Ukraine's stance remains unaltered, namely a ceasefire, troop withdrawal, and substantial security assurances based on realistic formulae, but Russian claims are merely their asking positions. According to him, Kyiv wants to establish a clear strategy for the departure of Russian troops from Ukraine as part of the peace treaty.

According to the Odesa Journal, the Adviser to the President's Office feels that once an accord is struck, Russia would have no option but to begin removing its military forces from Ukraine immediately.

(Image: AP)