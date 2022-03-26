Ukraine's Lviv Struck By Back-to-back Missiles From Russia Even As Biden Visits Poland

In a massive development that could affect the turn of events in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, 6 missiles struck Ukraine’s western city Lviv on Saturday. The historical city is just 80kms away from the Poland border. The attack on central Lviv comes at a time when visiting US President Joe Biden is holding diplomatic talks with Ukrainian ministers and Poland officials to strategize on the developing war situation in Poland's capital Warsaw.

Republic’s reporter, who was present at the site of the attack, informed that Central Lviv was struck by 6 missiles back-to-back by Russian forces. This is being interpreted as a strong message being sent out to war-torn Ukraine and its western allies that Moscow is not ready to budge in front of the western unity, they have made it clear that President Putin is determined to continue its military aggression and US President’s visit will not affect their strategy.

Russian missiles wreck Lviv

The visuals of the missile attack in Ukraine’s western city depicted thick black smog billowing out of the site of the attack. Reportedly, Lviv’s communication tower was attacked by the invading forces. Fire brigades were rushed to the site of the attack, while black smog blanketed the city.

This comes after Russia had said that they are refocusing their attacking strategy for the second phase of their ‘denazification’ operation as war grips on to the second month. Notably, the Russian attack on the civilian areas is expanding. Redrawing its focus from Eastern and Southern Ukraine, Moscow’s army is now targetting the Western cities. At this point, Lviv had become a refugee centre, where internally displaced people have been taking shelter amid the ongoing conflict.



Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden on Saturday met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Calling Article 5 a 'sacred commitment' for America, Biden asserted that stability in Europe was 'critical' for the interests of the United States and stressed the need to maintain constant contact. He also noted how Russian president Vladimir Putin was relying on 'dividing' the Eastern and Western flank of NATO and shared how the organisation had remained 'absolutely united' despite the volatile situation.