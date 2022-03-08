It was on Wednesday, March 2, when Dancing With The Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy made his safe return to Los Angeles after being trapped in Kyiv for almost a week. Now, the DWTS pro is reportedly planning to return to Europe in order to 'join efforts on the ground' amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Reportedly, the Ukrainian choreographer feels guilty after making a safe escape from the war-hit country.

In an effort to justify his safe way out, Maksim Chmerkovskiy told CNN that he is planning to go back to Eastern Europe to help the Ukrainian citizens who are now in urgent need of humanitarian aid. "I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, and I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back," he said to host Anderson Cooper during an on-air interview.

During the same interaction, Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed that he will probably fly back to Poland next week to "join efforts on the ground."

'It wasn't a livable situation'

It should be mentioned here that, Ukrainian men in the 18-60 year age group are prohibited from leaving the country under a mobilisation order. However, Chmerkovskiy was able to leave Ukraine due to his American citizenship. Recalling his journey back, the DWTS pro shared feeling guilty and bad as he saw the situation at the train station.

He told the news outlet, how he could only see women and children around him. "I felt really bad going, and the feeling sunk in even worse because when I got to the train station, I realised it was all women and children. I was too big and I'm taking up space, so I had put myself between trains. It wasn't a livable situation because it was too freezing so I would pace around in that space, come in, thaw out and then go back outside, so I helped a lot with their needs and bags and that stuff. Just to understand that I'm not just taking up space," Chmerkovskiy told CNN.

In a recent update on the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia reportedly attacked Mykolayiv using rocket artillery during the night. Four civilians were killed in the shelling. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday also announced that soldiers of their country will get an additional salary of 30,000 hryvnias per month.

