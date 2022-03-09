Ukraine's Malyn A Smoky Ruin After Russian Bombings; Republic's Team On The Ground

After covering 14 Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv, Republic's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and the Republic Team reported live from the Malyn bombing site that is completely charred by the Russian bombing.

Shawan informed that the bombing took place in the northern Ukrainian city less than 12 hours ago. In the visuals, firefighters are seen engaged in dousing the fire caused by Russian airstrikes.

Republic crew also walked unsteadily atop the rubble of a destroyed house. He said that in the attack in the civilian locality five casualties were reported, including two children.

Republic Team also showed a crater that was formed in Malyn due to Moscow's airstrike.

#RepublicInUkraine | Watch the size of the crater formed in Malyn due to the Russian bombing as Republic's @shawansen report from the bombing location. Tune in here https://t.co/y4G8yXX0mo pic.twitter.com/KqSEDT2hRl — Republic (@republic) March 9, 2022

A civilian informed Republic that unaware civilians were inside the houses when the bombardment took place 12 hours ago. The claim is supported by people leaving behind their shoes, cups and water bottles on a bed.

The person also said that no air raid alert or sirens were sounded before the attack. "Nobody was inside the bunker due to this."

Russia says 'some Progress' Made In Talks, Army Asked To Not 'topple' Ukraine Govt

In a massive development on the 14th day of the war, Russia on Wednesday said that negotiations with Ukraine were 'progressing well" after the two sides met for their third round of talks in Belarus. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that talks with Kyiv were making a 'headway' and stated that Moscow's troops had been asked not to 'topple' the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, adding that the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

Kyiv wants 'direct talks' between Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wanted a direct talk between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks were necessary as Kyiv knows that Putin makes the final decision.

Kuleba also confirmed his meeting with Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday and hoped to have a serious conversation with him.