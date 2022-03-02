As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, the people residing across the country are facing heavy consequences. In a recent update, Mariupol city of Ukraine witnessed a missile strike that hit residential regions. Following attacks from advancing Russian forces, 128 people suffered injuries and were then hospitalised.

In the key southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea, electricity was cut off, which was later restored. Around 26 tons of bread was baked for Mariupol residents overnight.

In Mariupol, where about 400,000-500,000 people take residence, has been under attack since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It is learned that when fight broke out with the Ukrainian army in 2014, Mariupol was briefly occupied by pro-Moscow separatists.

Ukraine crisis

The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Also, an enormous Russian military convoy lumbered its way to Kyiv, which intensified the fight in the country's capital on Monday. According to reports, Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was also under more heavy bombardment on Tuesday after at least 11 people were reported dead.

On March 1, Ukrainian emergency services informed that five people were killed while five were injured in an attack by Russian forces on a television tower near central Kyiv. Further, an opera house, concert hall, and government offices in Freedom Square were destroyed in Kharkiv when Russian missiles and rockets hit the city on Monday. At least 10 people were reported dead and more than 35 people suffered injuries.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

Russia’s military operations in Ukraine have been strongly condemned by several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, and sanctions have been imposed on Moscow. These countries have also stepped up to extend military aid to Ukraine to fight Russia.

(Image: AP)