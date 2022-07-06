Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska Second Woman To Win Prestigious Fields Medal For Mathematics

Ukrainian Mathematician Maryna Viazovska is among the four winners of the 2022 Fields Medals, one of the highest honours in Mathematics awarded to scholars under 40. Best known for her solution to the sphere packing problem, she was among the four winners of the prize which is considered equivalent to the Nobel Prize. The others were France's Hugo Duminil-Copin, US-based June Huh, and Britain's James Maynard.

“All of the medalists are incredibly deserving and talented, showcasing the vibrancy of mathematical research across the globe,” says Bryna Kra, a mathematician at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, who is president-elect of the American Mathematical Society.

According to Scientific American, Viazovska is based in the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne and is the second woman ever to receive the award. It is pertinent to note that the awards were scheduled to be held in St. Petersberg this year but the plan was scrapped following the Russian military invasion of Ukraine late in February. Instead, the venue was shifted to Helsinki. “We condemn the madness, the injustice, and the irreversibility of war that threatens the very existence of humanity,” wrote four members of the organization folwing the invasion.

Proud of mathematician Maryna Viazovska for receiving the prestigious Fields Medal, considered to be the Nobel Prize in mathematics. Maryna is the second woman in the history of this award to receive it. Ukraine is a nation of many talents. pic.twitter.com/Ds1R7OnE3T — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 5, 2022

Ukrainians use global platforms to galvanise support

Ever since Russian forces launched their ‘Special Military Operation in Ukraine earlier in February, Ukrainians are using all the possible global platforms to galvanize support for their country. Earlier this year, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest after they performed the song 'Stefania' which has now become a patriotic anthem. Now, with Viazovska winning the prestigious prize, Ukraine has, once again, got a chance to throw light on ongoing Russian atrocities.

Late last month, the war-ravaged country sent a civil worker as their representative at the Miss Universe competition. Victoria Apanasenko will represent Ukraine in the Miss Universe 2022 amid the ongoing war which has entered day 133. "Due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Miss Ukraine Universe Organizing Committee abandoned the traditional festive show this year. After consulting the partners from Miss Universe, it was decided to hand over the title of "Miss Ukraine Universe" to Victoria Apanasenko, "I Vice-Miss Ukraine Universe" 2021. Victoria will represent Ukraine in the Miss Universe-2022," according to an official statement by the organisation released on Facebook.

