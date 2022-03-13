Following Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov's abduction, a new mayor has been appointed, according to Zaporizhzhia regional administration. The newly installed mayor was introduced on local TV. The elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was detained by Russian forces, CNN reported. In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry referred to the detention as a 'war crime' and further urged the international community to react immediately to this incident. In the statement, there was a mention of increasing pressure on Russia to end its war against the Ukrainian civilians.

The Facebook post read, "The fact of the abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol, along with hundreds of other facts of war crimes by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian soil, are being carefully documented by law enforcement agencies. The perpetrators of this and other crimes will be brought to the strictest responsibility".

In a continued attempt to free the Mayor, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French president Emmanuel Macron and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and sought their help concerning the matter.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war entered 17th day on Saturday, Russian military forces are around 15 miles from the centre of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, according to a UK intelligence update. This has raised concerns over the possibility of s large attack by Russia on the capital city. While Russia has been accused of preventing the evacuation of Ukrainian people from the heavily besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. It is learned that the condition in Mariupol is getting worst as the city continues to face scarcity of food, water, and electricity.

On Friday, in a move that suggests Moscow is expanding its attacks towards western Ukraine, more cities were attacked by Russian airstrikes. As per the new satellite images, long-immobile Russian convoy north of Kyiv has been redeployed to towns and forests outside the city, as a sign of an advancing movement towards the country's capital.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP